AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

