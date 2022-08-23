Aurix (AUR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135,811.00

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Aurix has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Aurix has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $135,811.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurix coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00006551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.21 or 1.00088836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056287 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026659 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About Aurix

Aurix (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Buying and Selling Aurix

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

