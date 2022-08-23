Aurora Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Aurora has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $76,209.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,461.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00165035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003836 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00129115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033582 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

