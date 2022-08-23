Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,109 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $51,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 27.7% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 44.8% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 194,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 60,283 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 709,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,060,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.52.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

