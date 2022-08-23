Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.52.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 751.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

