AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AutoZone by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,310.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,165.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,057.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

