Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.68 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $23.44 or 0.00108946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and $442.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00250464 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008304 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,024,496 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

