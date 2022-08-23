AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Cut by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.74.

NYSE:AVB traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.83. 5,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

