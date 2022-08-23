Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Down 3.1%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.69 and last traded at $69.69. 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 804,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Axonics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,100 shares of company stock worth $10,359,116 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Axonics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

