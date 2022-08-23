Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of AXSM opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

