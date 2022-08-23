Balancer Price Tops $6.39 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $274.77 million and $59.83 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00030069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,686,975 coins and its circulating supply is 42,981,866 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

