Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.57. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 61,949 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

