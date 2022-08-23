Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned 3.24% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGMT opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $39.47.

