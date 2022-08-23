Banc Funds Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSRR. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

