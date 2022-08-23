Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,304. The company has a market capitalization of $502.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

