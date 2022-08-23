Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $14,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,080. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

