Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,309 shares during the quarter. California BanCorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 8.84% of California BanCorp worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

CALB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

