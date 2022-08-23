Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SI traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.08.

Insider Activity

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

