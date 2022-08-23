Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $23.14 Million Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 740,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial accounts for 1.8% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Western Financial worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYFW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 284.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $45,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,491.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $210,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,996,127.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $45,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,821 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,491.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,254 shares of company stock worth $608,379. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYFW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,963. The stock has a market cap of $262.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.