Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 80,205 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 59,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

