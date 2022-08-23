Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 6.43% of Malvern Bancorp worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,134,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

