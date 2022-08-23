Band Protocol Hits Market Cap of $48.15 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006373 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.15 million and $14.05 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

