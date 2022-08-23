Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after buying an additional 2,415,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. 249,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,256,156. The firm has a market cap of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

