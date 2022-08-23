Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,121,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,312,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,211. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

