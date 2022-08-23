Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,772,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,409,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.62% of TJX Companies worth $1,864,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 95,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

