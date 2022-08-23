Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.53% of S&P Global worth $1,513,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,041,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.84. 28,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

