Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,381,135 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,590,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,381,135 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,085,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after acquiring an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after acquiring an additional 365,237 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. 139,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,094,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $446.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

