Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 311,413 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,810,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,519,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.16. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

