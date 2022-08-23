Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 592,829 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,142,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,536,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NEE stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.92. 62,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

