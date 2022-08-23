Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 766,289 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,120,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,556,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

