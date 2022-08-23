Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.99.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of BNS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
