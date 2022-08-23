Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Position Raised by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 4.23% of Bank7 worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,824. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 39.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

