Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 11292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.10 ($6.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Bankinter Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

Bankinter Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

