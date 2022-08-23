Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 3,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 267,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Baozun by 41.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 300,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 88,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

