BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.40 Million

BASIC (BASIC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $257,475.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075770 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

