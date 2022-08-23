Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 5.6 %

BBWI stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

