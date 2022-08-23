Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €2.79 ($2.85) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €73.02 ($74.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.