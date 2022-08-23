Bean Cash (BITB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $707.00

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $295,222.98 and $707.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,914,116,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

