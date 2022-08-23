Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $9.24

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.72. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 117,515 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $687.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

