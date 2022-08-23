Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:BLJZY)

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance

Berli Jucker Public stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64. Berli Jucker Public has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Get Berli Jucker Public alerts:

About Berli Jucker Public

(Get Rating)

Read More

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

Receive News & Ratings for Berli Jucker Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berli Jucker Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.