Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:BLJZY)

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.
Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance
Berli Jucker Public stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64. Berli Jucker Public has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
About Berli Jucker Public
