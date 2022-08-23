Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,239,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $112,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

