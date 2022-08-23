Bezoge Earth Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezoge Earth has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and approximately $149,414.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Coin Profile

BEZOGE is a coin. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezoge Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

