BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.