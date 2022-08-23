Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $269.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

