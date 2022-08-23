Birdchain Market Capitalization Tops $72,276.35 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Birdchain has a total market cap of $72,276.35 and $9.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

