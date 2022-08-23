Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.95 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $440.96 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $25.18 or 0.00116817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00308807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00081096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

