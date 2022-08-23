BitTorrent Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $936.52 million and approximately $63,486.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000308 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008297 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007408 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005257 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013905 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.