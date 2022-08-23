BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of -118.14 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.