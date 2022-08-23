BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.1 %

BJ stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

