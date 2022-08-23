BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

